Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Adobe has reversed its plan to shut down Adobe Animate following massive backlash from users.

Previously, the 2D animation software was slated to discontinue on March 1, 2026; however, the company has now announced that the software will remain accessible for both existing and new customers under “maintenance mode.”

On Wednesday, Adobe released a statement, announcing that there would no longer be a “deadline or date by which Animate will no longer be available.”

The statement read, “Adobe Animate is in maintenance mode for all customers. This applies to individual, small business, and enterprise customers.  Maintenance mode means we will continue to support the application and provide ongoing security and bug fixes, but we are no longer adding new features. Animate will continue to be available for both new and existing users - we will not be discontinuing or removing access to Adobe Animate.”

This move comes days after the early announcement of the software’s discontinuation, which sparked disappointment among users.

Taking to several social media platforms, users expressed frustration over the lack of alternatives that match Animate’s functionality.

Adobe attributed the original shut down plan to evolving technology and a strategic shift toward AI.

Furthermore, while recommending users try Adobe After Effects and Adobe Express for partial replacement functionality, the company addressed that these apps do not fully replicate Animate’s features.

