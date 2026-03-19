'As Deep as the Grave' director defends Val Kilmer's AI comeback amid backlash 

A year after Val Kilmer's tragic death, the deceased actor's AI recreation in As Deep as the Grave has sparked a new controversy.
An artificially generated version of the actor has recently been confirmed in Coerte Voorhees' upcoming film, which the late Top Gun star signed five years before his death.
Now, to resurrect his presence through the innovative new technology, the internet fueled a debate online, marking a significant moment in the growing ethical discussion surrounding digital likenesses in Hollywood.
To break his silence on this ongoing chatter, Coerte clarified his bold move to honour Val in his first posthumous film.
The filmmaker told Variety, "He was the actor I wanted to play this role. It was very much designed around him. It drew on his Native American heritage and his ties to and love of the Southwest."
"Even though some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted. He really thought it was an important story that he wanted his name on," he defended.
He made these remarks after several fans criticised the production team of As Deep as the Grave for digitally resurrecting the late actor.
"Don’t call this thing Val Kilmer," one fan lashed out.
Another chimed in, "It’s not ‘Val Kilmer’, is it? It’s a digital homunculus, a puppet, wearing his face. If he and his family were truly passionate about the project, they would have given the role to another actor."
While a third said, "Stop it. We don’t need AI-generated people. Let him rest in peace."
For those unaware, Val Kilmer's death was confirmed by his daughter in April last year after he battled with throat cancer.