Pentagon leaked documents reveal new Middle East strategy to encircle Iran

Rumours are swirling today, March 19, 2026, as unverified reports surface regarding a leaked Pentagon document titled the “New Middle East Containment Strategy.”
These documents which began circulating on encrypted messaging apps early this morning suggest a massive shift in how the US intends to manage the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
The leaked papers claim the US is moving away from short-term strikes toward a permanent military encirclement of Iranian territory.
According to the documents, the goal is to create a “digital and physical iron curtain” to neutralize Iran’s drone and missile capabilities.
This news comes just hours after energy prices spiked following the coordinated strikes on the South Pars gas field.
While the Pentagon has not officially confirmed the files, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed reporters, stating, “Our objectives in this conflict have not changed since February 28; we are here to ensure Iran never possesses the means to threaten global stability again.”
Meanwhile, an anonymous senior official was quoted in the leak saying, “The era of precision strikes is evolving into a strategy of total regional containment to prevent a third World War.”
Analysts warn that if these reports are true, the US presence in the Gulf could remain for decades.