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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets

Meta is shutting down of the VR variant of Horizon Worlds this June as it moves to a mobile-only platform

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets 

Meta has officially announced the shut down of the VR variant of Horizon Worlds this June as it moves to a mobile-only platform.

The online multiplayers will become inaccessible from the Quest VR store by March 31, 2026. Worlds, including Horizon Central, Events Arena, Kaiju, and Bobber Bay will be discontinued in VR.

Following the discontinuation of Horizon Worlds from Quest on June 15, all worlds will be inaccessible. However, players will be now able to enjoy the mobile-optimised" worlds on the Meta Horizon mobile app.

Notably, Meta Horizon Capture is set to be removed from Horizon Worlds by March 24.

Meta Horizon Plus perks, including Meta Credits, digital clothing, avatars, and in-world purchases, will no longer be available in the subscription by March 31. Though core gaming benefits and monthly games will remain unaffected.

Earlier this year, Meta announced its plans to "shift the focus" of its Horizon Worlds metaverse platform to mobile.

Reality Labs VP of content Samantha Ryan stated, "We started Worlds for VR with a small crew of dedicated creators who set out to build immersive experiences on their own."

"Last year, we began to experiment with Worlds as a mobile platform, and we saw positive momentum. Now, to truly change the game and tap into a much larger market, we're going all-in on mobile," she added.

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