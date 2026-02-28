News
  • By Fatima Hassan
'Bridgerton' star Yerin Ha shares alarming aftermath of filming racy scene

'Bridgerton' Season 4 part two was released this week after super hit part one of the television show

  • By Fatima Hassan
Bridgerton Season 4 star Yerin Ha has shared her painful acting experience while filming a steamy scene on the set. 

The Australian actress, who loved representing her Asian side in Netflix’s beloved drama, opened up about the aftermath she has faced after filming a racy scene with her co-star, Luke Thompson.

While speaking with Capital Breakfast, Ha, 28, revealed that she had developed a disturbing skin condition called Folliculitis after shooting that one erotic scene.

"There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub, and basically I put baby powder all on me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape," the Halo actress noted.

She went on to say, "And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!" 

The actress, who plays Sophie Baek in the new instalment of Bridgerton, further blames herself as she admitted that the skin allergy might occurred after she mixed baby powder with bath water.

For those unaware, Folliculitis is a common skin condition, caused by an infected or inflamed hair follicle, resulting in uncomfortable or itchy bumps on the skin.

It is worth noting that Yerin Ha played as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4's part 1, who navigates class disparities and identity as her character falls in love with the wealthy Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.

Bridgerton, whose Season 1 was premiered on 25th December 2020, another instalment was released on January 29. 

However, part 2 of the Season 4 was launched on February 26, 2026. 

