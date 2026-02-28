News
  By Fatima Nadeem
Lionel Messi set for major celebration after shocking fan incident

Messi and his team, Inter Miami are set for special celebration next week

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is gearing up for a special high profile event next week.

The club is set to visit the White House on March 5 to celebrate its first 2025 MLS Cup triumph, as per Goal.

Champions teams in the United States traditional visit the White House for a formal ceremony and MLS Cup winners usually take part in this custom.

The Columbus Crew were the last MLS team to attend such an event in 2024.

Although, this would be the first time he actually visits the White House if he attends, it is not the first invitation he has received.

Previously he was invited to be honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Joe Biden in January 2025 but he could not attend the event due to his busy schedule.

Trump had earlier met Cristiano Ronaldo during a White House meeting that also included Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

This update comes after Messi was knocked to the ground by fan and security guard during Inter Miami's friendly in Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 26.

On the other hand, Inter Miami will next scheduled to play against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium on March 1.

