19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them

Scientists unearthed a sealed bottle from the late 19th century buried deep in Utah's soil, still closed tight more than 150 years.
What began as a routine discovery last summer on US Forest Service land, turned into a rare taste of the 19th century as experts carefully opened the dark green vessel to reveal a mysterious liquid preserved through time.
The experts didn't just study the aged drink but they carefully tasted it as well.
They described its taste as fruity with a slight hint of leather, as per Smithsonian magazine.
Isaac Winter, director of distilling at High West Distillery said that the drink is “fruity” with “a little bit of leather. I had a little bit of trepidation going into it, but you have to try it."
Tests indicated that the centuries-old liquid was probably made from apples and was likely a type of hard cider.
Now specialists intend to carry out further tests to verify this and eventually aim to reproduce the drink.
Winter said, “I know it’s a long shot. But if we were able to do that, I just think that’s so, so exciting.”
Although, Utah now has very strict alcohol regulations, the discovery of the old bottle showed that people in Utah during the late 1800s still enjoyed drinking alcoholic beverages.
As per the outlet, this is the first time a full bottle of alcohol has emerged from an archaeological site in Utah.