  • By Fatima Hassan
Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up their two day state visit to Jordan on Thursday

  • By Fatima Hassan
Meghan Markle has continued to fulfil her royal engagements in Los Angeles despite King Charles III's displeasure.  

Meghan Markle has seemingly paid no heed to King Charles’ fury over her latest state visit to Jordan alongside life partner, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has made an extremely smart move just hours after wrapping up her royal trip to the Hashemite Kingdom.

On Friday night, Harry and Meghan appeared during last night's NAACP Image Awards Creative Honours in LA.

According to Express UK, their appearance came via video just hours after they concluded their two-day visit to Jordan.

Meghan smartly played the move as she attended the glitzy gala virtually via a pre-recorded video for the attendees.

In the footage, the youngest son and daughter-in-law of His Majesty are standing side by side in their Montecito mansion.

Notably, for the event, the former actress wore a white roll-neck jumper with her long dark hair loosely curled, while Harry sported a white shirt and a dark jacket.

They also virtually announced the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which recognizes leaders at the intersection of technology and social justice.

After announcing the honor for Dr Mary Anne Franks, due to his contributions at the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, the father of two highlighted the situation from World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh meals in response to crises.

This update came shortly after a bombshell report claimed that King Charles III is reportedly not at ease after learning that Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry during his two-day trip to Jordan.

The two visited Jordan on Wednesday and Thursday after being sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO). 

