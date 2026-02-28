Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report

World's richest person, Elon Musk has quietly built a mysterious web of companies in Texas.
Although Musk, said in 2020 that he was moving from California to Texas and intended to simplify his life by selling almost all his personal belonging and wouldn't even own a house, he has since built a large business empire with over 90 companies and many assets.
As per New York Times, more than 50 of these companies are directly connected to his major ventures including SpaceX and tesla as well as his nonprofit, the Musk Foundation.
The outlet stated that at least 37 companies in Musk's Texas network are seem primarily for his personal use.
Musk used his private companies to financially support Trump's election campaign.
The Times further noted that Musk has used private companies to acquire large amounts of land near Austin, including 110 acres through River Bottoms Ranch LLC, which is connected to Neuralink and another unclear entity.
Overall, he has assembled over 1,000 acres personally while his companies, SpaceX and Tesla own thousands more acres in Texas.
Since 2022, he has used LLCs to purchase three large homes for the mothers of his children, including $6m property in West Lake Hills where he lived with Grimes and their children.
What is Elon Musk's net worth?
Bloomberg estimated Musk's net worth at about $670 billion while Forbes at $850 billion.