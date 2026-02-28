News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report

Mysterious companies revealed across Texas linked to Elon Musk in new report

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious web of companies in Texas: Report
Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report

World's richest person, Elon Musk has quietly built a mysterious web of companies in Texas.

Although Musk, said in 2020 that he was moving from California to Texas and intended to simplify his life by selling almost all his personal belonging and wouldn't even own a house, he has since built a large business empire with over 90 companies and many assets.

As per New York Times, more than 50 of these companies are directly connected to his major ventures including SpaceX and tesla as well as his nonprofit, the Musk Foundation.

The outlet stated that at least 37 companies in Musk's Texas network are seem primarily for his personal use.

Musk used his private companies to financially support Trump's election campaign.

The Times further noted that Musk has used private companies to acquire large amounts of land near Austin, including 110 acres through River Bottoms Ranch LLC, which is connected to Neuralink and another unclear entity.

Overall, he has assembled over 1,000 acres personally while his companies, SpaceX and Tesla own thousands more acres in Texas.

Since 2022, he has used LLCs to purchase three large homes for the mothers of his children, including $6m property in West Lake Hills where he lived with Grimes and their children.

What is Elon Musk's net worth?

Bloomberg estimated Musk's net worth at about $670 billion while Forbes at $850 billion.

19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats
Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online
Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online
11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed
11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed
World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026
World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026
Snowball attack on NYPD: YouTuber charged after Zohran Mamdani's controversy
Snowball attack on NYPD: YouTuber charged after Zohran Mamdani's controversy
David Hockney's first English landscape goes on public display after three decades
David Hockney's first English landscape goes on public display after three decades
Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony
Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony

Popular News

Ashley Tisdale makes huge comeback after Hilary Duff's 'Toxic' mum response

Ashley Tisdale makes huge comeback after Hilary Duff's 'Toxic' mum response
40 minutes ago
Katy Perry shares first update amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry shares first update amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
an hour ago
Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip

Meghan Markle, Harry attend special LA event after concluding Jordan trip

2 hours ago