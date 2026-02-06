Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role

The 'Barbie' starlet shares rare insight into her exciting role ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' global release

Margot Robbie, who has recently broken the internet with her bold appearance at the London event, has lifted the lid on her iconic role in the new film, Wuthering Heights.

The Australian actress and producer revealed rare insight into her and Jacob Elordi’s gruelling characters.

Margot, who wore a bold gown at the London premiere of the highly anticipated movie on Thursday, February 5th, said her romance film delved into a love dark enough to wound.

While promoting her new project, the Barbie actress told Reuters, "I think they’re just a couple who are destined to be doomed." 

She continued explaining her intense role as she added, "It is ironic that we’re Queenslanders playing two very iconic, you know, English characters, but here we are."

For those unaware, Margot Robbie plays the lead role of Catherine Earnshaw (Cathy) alongside the Euphoria star, Jacob Elordi, who portrayed her counterpart as Heathcliff.

The story begins with Cathy's father deciding to adopt Heathcliff into their household when both are children. 

While the two are infatuated with each other, they are divided by both class and privilege. 

Wuthering Heights, which is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13th, is directed by Emerald Fennell and produced by Margot Robbie herself.  

