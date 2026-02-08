Savannah Guthrie offers ransom in emotional appeal for mother's safe return

US TV news host Savannah Guthrie has told the potential kidnappers of her 84-year-old mother that her family "will pay" for her safe return.
According to Sky News, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her own home near Tucson, Arizona, on the evening of 31 January, and was reported missing the next day after she did not turn up at church.
Law enforcement officials have concluded that she was kidnapped, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department said it has not identified any suspects or people of interest in the case.
On Saturday, a week after her mother's disappearance, the NBC News Today co-anchor posted a video on Instagram where she urged those believed to be holding Ms Guthrie to return her.
"We received your message and we understand," she said, joined by her siblings Cameron and Annie. "We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace," she added. "This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."
Savannah Guthrie was referring to a message sent to the Tucson-based television station KOLD on Friday, according to Kevin Smith, a spokesperson for the FBI office in Phoenix.