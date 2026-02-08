Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

King Charles to host Nigeria's historic UK visit amid Andrew's troubles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windor has moved to Wood Farm in Sandringham estate after being evicted from Royal Lodge

  • By Hania Jamil
King Charles to host Nigerias historic UK visit amid Andrews troubles
King Charles to host Nigeria's historic UK visit amid Andrew's troubles

King Charles is taking on major duties amid the never-ending troubles caused by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor due to his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

As per Buckingham Palace, Charles and Camilla will host Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu in the country's first state visit to the UK in 37 years.

Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu will be guests at Windsor Castle from March 18 to March 19.

The last Nigerian state visit to the UK took place in 1989, when military ruler Gen. Ibrahim Babangida travelled to meet the last Queen Elizabeth II for a four-day trip.

The announcement was made days after Andrew's inevitable move out of Royal Lodge, as he continues to receive pressure to testify to US Congress about the disgraced financier, as he has been mentioned on several occasions in the newly released documents from the notorious Epstein files.

Moreover, the historic visit could be a key to improving diplomatic and economic links between the UK and Nigeria.

Notably, last year, the King presided over three state visits, those of French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the first time the UK had held such a number in a single year since 1988.

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Princess Eugenie breaks cover after mum Sarah Ferguson's horrifying remark surfaces
Princess Eugenie breaks cover after mum Sarah Ferguson's horrifying remark surfaces
Prince Edward steps out in Scotland after returning from key UAE trip
Prince Edward steps out in Scotland after returning from key UAE trip
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s joint message ahead of rugby face off
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s joint message ahead of rugby face off
Prince Harry sparks fresh rift with Kate Middleton before UK return: ‘testing patience’
Prince Harry sparks fresh rift with Kate Middleton before UK return: ‘testing patience’
King and Queen receive fresh apology from Crown Princess over Epstein ties
King and Queen receive fresh apology from Crown Princess over Epstein ties
Prince William strongly reacts to Sarah Ferguson’s vulgar remark about Eugenie
Prince William strongly reacts to Sarah Ferguson’s vulgar remark about Eugenie
Princess Anne delivers key message as countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 begins
Princess Anne delivers key message as countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 begins
Prince Edward makes big move after publicly addressing Epstein files
Prince Edward makes big move after publicly addressing Epstein files
Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after finalising divorce
Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after finalising divorce
King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla
King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla

Popular News

King Charles to host Nigeria's historic UK visit amid Andrew's troubles

King Charles to host Nigeria's historic UK visit amid Andrew's troubles
20 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz

Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz
9 hours ago
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

11 hours ago