King Charles to host Nigeria's historic UK visit amid Andrew's troubles

King Charles is taking on major duties amid the never-ending troubles caused by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor due to his links with Jeffrey Epstein.
As per Buckingham Palace, Charles and Camilla will host Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu in the country's first state visit to the UK in 37 years.
Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu will be guests at Windsor Castle from March 18 to March 19.
The last Nigerian state visit to the UK took place in 1989, when military ruler Gen. Ibrahim Babangida travelled to meet the last Queen Elizabeth II for a four-day trip.
The announcement was made days after Andrew's inevitable move out of Royal Lodge, as he continues to receive pressure to testify to US Congress about the disgraced financier, as he has been mentioned on several occasions in the newly released documents from the notorious Epstein files.
Moreover, the historic visit could be a key to improving diplomatic and economic links between the UK and Nigeria.
Notably, last year, the King presided over three state visits, those of French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the first time the UK had held such a number in a single year since 1988.