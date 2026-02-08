Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu missed out on a second career title as she was well beaten by Sorana Cirstea in the Transylvania Open final.
According to TalkSport, the British No. 1 was playing in her first final since her 2021 US Open victory, but lost 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Raducanu was on court for just over an hour against home favourite Cirstea in Cluj-Napoca.
It followed a gruelling three-hour semi-final triumph over Oleksandra Oliynykova less than 24 hours before.
Tiredness appeared to get the better of Raducanu against Cirstea, but she can take positives from her overall tournament performance.
She said during her speech, "I want to thank the public, for sure. You really made me feel at home this week, so thank you. You've had an incredible week, and I think you're playing great tennis. I don't know if this is your last tournament here in Cluj, but I know if it was me, I'd be out on a high! So, congrats for everything."
“I also want to thank Alexis [Canter, coach] and the people back home who have supported me throughout the last few years. It's been like four or five years since my last final, so it means a lot, and I'm really happy that it's here in Cluj,” she added.
Raducanu announced another change of coach towards the end of January as she parted with Francisco Roig.