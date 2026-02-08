World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Dalai Lama's office speaks out after name surfaces in Epstein files

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama name surfaces multiple times in Jeffrey Epstein files

  • By Bushra Saleem
Dalai Lama's office speaks out after name surfaces in Epstein files

The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama has criticised media reports and social media posts attempting to link the Tibetan Buddhist leader with deceased sex convict Jeffrey Epstein.

In an official statement, the Dalai Lama’s office said, “Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the ‘Epstein files’ are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein.” 

“We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf," it added.

According to NDTV, reports have referred to emails dated October 2012 that allegedly contained references suggesting a meeting between the Tibetan spiritual leader and Epstein and also indicated that the Dalai Lama was expected to attend an event alongside him.

Additionally, European media outlet 'Nexta TV' claimed that individuals described as followers of the Dalai Lama might have met Epstein, further fuelling speculation about possible indirect links.

The controversy has resurfaced after the US DoJ recently released a massive collection of records linked to Epstein.

The release reportedly includes more than three million files, over 2,000 videos and approximately 1,80,000 photographs connected to the disgraced financier's activities.

