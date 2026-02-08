Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness

Trending
  By Bushra Saleem
Imran Khan has opened up about his mental health struggles after making long-awaited Bollywood comeback.

According to Times of India, Khan has been vocal about his mental health journey just so he can also help someone else who is going through it.

The actor who was recently seen onscreen after 11 years in a cameo in Happy Patel has finished shooting for a film. He will make his comeback with Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and directed by Danish Aslam.

In an exclusive chat with ETimes, as Imran opened up on his divorce and mental health journey, he revealed what made him realise it and seek help.

He said, "Back then, you know even as recently as 8-10 years ago, there was still a lot of baggage and a lot of stigma around even having the conversation about mental health. I didn't have that so there was no hurdle to overcome. Rather it was my own sense of' I'm not feeling good' that I was able to define it and pinpoint it as 'I don't feel like I am the version of myself which I see in my head".

Explaining further as to how he felt so different, he said, "If someone were to ask me hey tell me. about yourself I would have described myself in a certain way that I see myself as a really chill easygoing guy I don't carry a lot of baggage age.”

The Break Ke Baad actor admitted mental health needs to be given equal importance as physical health and also clarified that while rumours suggest that he had mental health issues, because of his divorce, that's not the truth.

