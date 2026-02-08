Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month

Meghan Markle marked a glamorous outing on Saturday night, as she posed solo for a rare red carpet moment.
The Duchess of Sussex attended the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, which celebrates Black-owned businesses.
For the special outing, Meghan slipped into a stunning strapless gown by Habrison Studio, with a black outline around the strapless neckline.
She enhanced the look with a black shawl draped around her sleeves, pooling around her feet.
Moreover, the mother-of-two styled her hair into a chic bun and rocked a smokey eyeshadow moment along with a perfect pink manicure.
As per the website, the Fifteen Percent Pledge aims to provide 15 per cent of shelf space in businesses to Black-owned brands, as that's the population of Black people in the US.
"With more than 35 corporate partners, we've been able to shift almost $14B of revenue to Black-owned businesses," the website read.
The outing came after Meghan joined her husband, Prince Harry, at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in January to celebrate Cookie Queens, a movie produced by the couple's Archewell Productions.