  • By Fatima Hassan
Cardi B reacts to Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ahead of his Super Bowl gig

Bad Bunny is set to make headlines with his highly-anticipated performance at 2026 Super Bowl a week after Grammys

  • By Fatima Hassan
Cardi B has broken her silence over Bad Bunny's viral acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Ahead of the Puerto Rican rapper's highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance, the Drip hitmaker showered praise on the Grammy-winning musician for showcasing courage while accepting historical accolades at the awards gala.

Cardi B said she is proud of Bad Bunny, who is commonly known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, for publicly cancelling out ICE on the world’s biggest stage. 

The 33-year-old American rap star further remarked that showcasing his cultural impact and willingness to speak out during heightened immigration arrests is a commendable act, more so than winning a trophy at the Grammys.

While speaking to The Associated Press' representative ahead of her performance at Michael Rubin's star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, she said, "I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything."

Cardi B, who will attend the 2026 Super Bowl halftime to support her boyfriend, Steffon Diggs, noted, "It just feels like everything is aligned right now. It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos,... We standing. They standing. We are all standing."

This update came after a week when the Puerto Rican superstar shocked his fans by saying, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out' while receiving an award in the category of best música urbana album.

Bad Bunny is set to take the Super Bowl stage on Sunday, February 8th, a week after winning album of the year at the 2026 Grammys for his superhit studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.  

