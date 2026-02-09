McLaren unveils 2026 F1 car MCL40 ahead of Bahrain pre-season test

McLaren officially revealed their 2026 Formula 1 car, the MCL40 at the Bahrain International Circuit on Monday, February 9.
The Woking-based team showcased the car's race livery during a live-streamed event.
Defending drivers' champion Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri attended the MCL40's unveiling along with McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and executive Zak Brown.
The launch comes just two days before the start of the second pre-season test in Bahrain.
Brown expressed full confidence in Norris saying, "Lando's confidence is very high. He's highly motivated. It's our job to give he and Oscar equipment again to be able to let him fight it out for the championship. But if we can do that, I would think Oscar and Lando will both be in with a shout," as per BBC Sports.
Lando Norris unveils new helmet ahead of 2026 Formula 1 season:
On the other hand, Norris unveiled his helmet design for the 2026 Formula 1 season.
Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, February 9, the 11th British F1 world champion shared his new 2026 helmet, staying true to his signature "blob" theme.
The striking neon-yellow green helmet features bold abstract patterns, a tiny star and iconic number 1 which Norris takes from Verstappen’s after claiming his first Formula 1 drivers' championship in 2025.