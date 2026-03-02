Mortified' Alex Warren regrets his shocking words to Harry Styles at BRITs'

Alex Warren is still processing his surprising first remark to Harry Styles.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, the Ordinary crooner shared a carousel of photos from his appearance and all the fun he had at the 2026 BRIT Awards over the weekend.
In the post, he also recalled his mortifying first encounter with iconic English singer Harry Styles.
The 25-year-old American singer-songwriter revealed that upon meeting the former One Direction star, he got so excited that he uttered some shocking words to him.
Continuing to feel embarrassed, he captioned, "can someone please train me before I see @harrystyles again? 'I didn't know you had moved like that' should NOT have been the first words out of my mouth when I met him."
Fans' reactions:
Alex Warren's unexpected yet sweet confession left fans in stitches, who expressed their opinions in the comments.
"You said what everyone was thinking!!," supported a first.
"The caption has me giggling," a second giggled.
A third expressed, "Lol! He's mortified."
"It's ok. It's Harry Styles, I'd be saying random stuff out of nervousness too," added one more.
Alex Warren's 2026 BRIT Awards nominations:
At the 2026 BRIT Awards, Alex Warren was nominated for International Song of the Year for Ordinary.
However, the award was won by BLACKPINK's Rose and Bruno Mars for their collaborative song APT.