  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William makes big move after King Charles' fresh offer to Harry, Meghan

King Charles III reportedly offering olive branch to estranged son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William makes big move after King Charles fresh offer to Harry, Meghan
Prince William makes big move after King Charles' fresh offer to Harry, Meghan 

Prince William is reportedly "not happy" with King Charles’ monarchy practice!

The next heir to the British throne has made a surprise move that might hint he is not at ease after His Majesty attempts to mend family ties with estranged son, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Considering Andrew’s contro versy, the 77-year-old British monarch is eyeing the Royal Lodge estate, which was previously owned by his disgraced brother.

As Charles’s planning has broken the internet, GB News reported that William has turned a deaf ear and eye to the recent developments taking place in the British Royal Family.

The future King, who revealed this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony’s venue last month, has named Jasper Brodin as the Earthshot Prize’s upcoming Chair of the Board.

"I am deeply grateful to Christiana for her outstanding leadership, unrivalled expertise and unrelenting optimism in inspiring action," the father of three exclaimed, who has been serving as a founder since 2020. 

The sixth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony will take place in November this year in Mumbai, India.

This update came following an insider recently revealed that King Charles III is now offering the Royal Lodge to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US after stepping down from their Royal duties.

According to media reports, Prince William is reportedly not happy with his father's recent decision.

So far, neither Prince William nor King Charles III responded to these fresh speculations. 

