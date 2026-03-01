Lamine Yamal plans 'special' gift for mother after major career milestone

Barcelona's rising star has a heartwarming plan for his mother after a standout performance in a 4-1 victory over Villarreal.
He revealed he will gift his first ever match ball to his mother after football young sensation scored a hat-trick on Saturday, February 28.
After scoring his first hat-trick of his career, Yamal took the match ball and went to his friends and family, receiving hugs and congratulations for them.
He then confirmed that he planned to give the ball to his mother to celebrate his achievement.
Speaking after the game, he reflected on a return to form, "It was a mix of everything. I wasn’t feeling well myself, plus the pubalgia. I wasn’t happy playing, and you could see it. For about a week now, I feel much better. I feel like smiling while playing again, something I hadn’t felt in a long time. Now I’m happy playing," as per Goal.
He added, “People expect me to score 100 goals per season since I was 16, but that’s difficult.”
Yamal is now aiming to help Barcelona to reach the top European football.
On the other hand, Barcelona will play against Newcastle United at St James' Park, they would face either Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League quarter-finals.