  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Ubisoft to revive THIS 'Dead' series with new release: Report

Ubisoft has recently undergone some major restructuring changes, creating speculation that older intellectual properties could receive trial revivals

  By Syeda Fazeelat
French games manufacturer Ubisoft is reportedly considering reviving a new series, which became “completely dead.”

A credible analyst Tom Henderson suggested that the Watch Dogs, which was “completely dead” is now receiving a new life, but the strategy from Ubisoft is peculiar to say the least.

Notably, there won’t be any new game in the works, nor a re-release of the iconic first game in the series, nor the popular second game.

Instead, Ubisoft is re-releasing the third game in the series, which was a major flop.

For those unaware, Watch Dogs Legion was initially launched in 2020 to a Metacritic score range of 66 to 74.

The launch was a big flop and failed to sell more copies than its two predecessors.

The decision to revive the third installment, rather than remastering or rebooting earlier entries, has raised concerns among fans.

It is important to note that Ubisoft has recently undergone some major restructuring changes, leading to speculation that older intellectual properties could receive trial revivals to gauge market interest.

Ubisoft has not yet to officially confirm the report.

