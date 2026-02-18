News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn

The former Spice Girls shows unwavering support for her loyal friend, Gordon Ramsay, for his new show

  • By Fatima Hassan
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsays favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn 

Victoria Beckham has repaid Gordon Ramsay's 'debt' after he proved his loyalty to her in the ongoing drama with her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham.  

The English fashion designer turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 18, to show unwavering support for the renowned celebrity chef, whose new Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay, will premiere today.

Re-sharing the teaser of his new television series, Victoria scribbled a sweet note that read, "Good luck @gordongram @tanaramsay Can’t wait to watch this show, we love you."

The touching social media post appeared as a debt that the mum of four unintentionally received from her closest friend, who recently supported her amid the ongoing family tensions with Brooklyn. 

P.C.: Victoria Beckham/Instagram stories
P.C.: Victoria Beckham/Instagram stories 

While promoting his new show, Gordon, who himself attended the wedding of Brooklyn with Nicola Peltz in 2022, denied the allegations made by the former photographer, claiming that Victoria made him uncomfortable with her dance at his big day.

Speaking with The Sun, he said, "There was nothing appropriate." 

The popular chef further added that it was innocent fun by Victoria Beckham at her son’s wedding. 

For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham and her mother have been estranged since last year, after he skipped several significant events.   

Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?
Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya
Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya
Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps
Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps
Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split
Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split
Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album
Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album
Pedro Pascal enjoys NYC outing with triathlete Rafa Olarra
Pedro Pascal enjoys NYC outing with triathlete Rafa Olarra
Timothée Chalamet credits Christopher Nolan for boosting his career: 'So grateful'
Timothée Chalamet credits Christopher Nolan for boosting his career: 'So grateful'
Miley Cyrus to revisit her roots in ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special
Miley Cyrus to revisit her roots in ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special
How Indonesian girl group no na went viral amid South Korea vs SEA online row?
How Indonesian girl group no na went viral amid South Korea vs SEA online row?
Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour
Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour

Popular News

How multiple sclerosis trigger emotional turmoil? Study finds

How multiple sclerosis trigger emotional turmoil? Study finds

6 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
an hour ago
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal
51 minutes ago