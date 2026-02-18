Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn 

Victoria Beckham has repaid Gordon Ramsay's 'debt' after he proved his loyalty to her in the ongoing drama with her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham.
The English fashion designer turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 18, to show unwavering support for the renowned celebrity chef, whose new Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay, will premiere today.
Re-sharing the teaser of his new television series, Victoria scribbled a sweet note that read, "Good luck @gordongram @tanaramsay Can’t wait to watch this show, we love you."
The touching social media post appeared as a debt that the mum of four unintentionally received from her closest friend, who recently supported her amid the ongoing family tensions with Brooklyn.
While promoting his new show, Gordon, who himself attended the wedding of Brooklyn with Nicola Peltz in 2022, denied the allegations made by the former photographer, claiming that Victoria made him uncomfortable with her dance at his big day.
Speaking with The Sun, he said, "There was nothing appropriate."
The popular chef further added that it was innocent fun by Victoria Beckham at her son’s wedding.
For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham and her mother have been estranged since last year, after he skipped several significant events.