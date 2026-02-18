Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has won his overall 10th gold medal, setting another Winter Games record.
The 29-year-old led Norway to victory in the men's cross-country team sprint on Wednesday, winning his fifth gold medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics.
Racing with Einar Hedegart, Klaebo won in 18 minutes, 28.9 seconds, with Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher of the US just 1.4 seconds behind for the silver, while Italy's Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino took bronze, 3.3 seconds back.
Klaebo has joined the US swimming legend Michael Phelps as the only Olympians who have won 10 gold medals.
"It's obviously very satisfying to make this happen," the gold medallist noted following the win. "The team sprint is one of the most fun events, but also one of the hardest."
He added, "There are so many strong teams and so many fast skiers, so it always comes down to tight battles. That makes it even more rewarding."
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has won every race he has entered at this year's Games, breaking the Winter Olympics record in Sunday's 4 x 7.5-kilometre relay.
His final race will be the 50-kilometre mass start at the weekend.