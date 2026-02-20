News
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Trump orders release of UFO-related files after Obama's alien comments

President Donald Trump's announcement came after Barack Obama seemingly admitted to the existence of aliens

  • By Hania Jamil
Trump orders release of UFO-related files after Obama's alien comments

Amid the "tremendous interest" in the topic, President Donald Trump said he would order the government agencies to release official records linked to UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

On Thursday, February 19, the president penned in a post on Truth Social, "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."

This update comes days after former President Barack Obama made headlines when he seemingly confirmed the existence of aliens in an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen.

When asked whether aliens are real or not, Obama noted, "They're real, but I haven't seen them."

Moreover, Trump also addressed the former president's remarks, as he said, "Well, I don't know if they're real or not. I can tell you he gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake."

Later in an Instagram post, Barack Obama clarified that in his viral comment, he was referring to the statistical likelihood of life existing on other planets.

