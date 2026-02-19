News
MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'

MrBeast, popular for his massive prize giveaways has recently stunned his fans with huge announcement.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson revealed that he spent more than $1 million to prove that his YouTube challenges and giveaways are 100% genuine.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the YouTube sensation wrote, "Fun fact, I’ve spent over $1,000,000 recently on 3rd party compliance teams to be on set and verify Beast Games/MrBeast videos arnt rigged."

He added, "They verify EVERY elimination to ensure my team didn’t interfered, make sure we don’t change rules to screw people, things are fair, etc."

MrBeast has become famous for creating extreme and attention grabbing YouTube challenges where participants complete in unusual and sometimes very difficult task to win large cash prizes.

As the reward are so huge and the challenges seems so dramatic, some people have doubted whether they are completely real.

However, by spending eye-watering amount, Mrbeast has now put all rumours and speculation to rest.

Fans react to huge investment by MrBeast

Shortly after the announcement, his fan turned to the comments section, showing their full support.

On fan wrote, "Spending $1M on referees just to prove you aren’t cheating is the ultimate transparency flex,” while another penned, “That’s seriously impressive dedication."

"Imagine having to spend $1M just to prove you’re fair. The level of scrutiny MrBeast is under is wild. Respect for taking the transparency step, though. Big win for the contestants!" echoed another.

