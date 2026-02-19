Bill Gates makes major decision after Epstein files controversy

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has taken a major professional decision after Jaffery Epstein files release.
Gates has cancelled his keynote speech at India’s flagship AI summit just hours before he was due to take the stage on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.
Gates, who has faced renewed scrutiny over his past ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, withdrew to “ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities”, the Gates Foundation said in a statement.
The five-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 was meant to showcase India’s ambitions in the booming sector, with the country expecting to attract more than $200bn in investment over the next two years.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had billed the summit as an opportunity for India to shape the future of AI, drawing high-profile attendees, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Instead, it has been dogged by controversy, from Gates’s abrupt exit to an incident in which an Indian university tried to pass off a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own innovation.
Gates was due to deliver a short but high-profile speech highlighting the opportunities and risks posed by artificial intelligence.
However, in recent weeks, several opposition figures and commentators in Indian media weighed in after emails featuring his name were released in the Epstein files in late January, questioning whether his presence was appropriate.