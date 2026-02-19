Viral baby monkey, Punch draws huge crowds at Zoo with his charm

A six-month-old macaques named Punch has gone viral on social media after being seen clinging to a cuddly toy for comfort following his rejection by his mother.
Viral videos show him hugging the toy tightly while sleeping and using it as a shield.
Since the videos surfaced, Punch has won the hearts of viewers around the world and meanwhile, the staff at Ichikawa Zoo have noticed a sudden surge in visitors who are eager to see him and his toy.
"All of our staff were surprised by the unexpected turnout, something we have never experienced before," the zoo said in a statement.
Now, according to the zoo, Punch is slowly becoming more comfortable and starting to interact more with other monkeys in his group.
What is the story behind viral baby monkey?
Punch was born in July 2025 but was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.
The zoo staff later cared for Punch themselves, monitoring him closely and gradually introducing him to other macaques.
When he was finally places with the group, he had difficulty fitting and felt anxiety and loneliness.
The zoo staff then gave Punch a large stuffed orang-utan to provide comfort.
He now treats the toy as a substitute mother and started to lives in his enclosure.