MSC World Asia cruise, bigger than UK towns set to sail this year

A massive new cruise ship, almost as large as small UK town is scheduled to begin sailing soon.
With a massive size of 215,863 gross tons, the new ship, named MSC World Asia by MSC Cruises will feature attractions like a water park, more than 40 bars and restaurants, a spa, a casino, bumper cars, thousand of suites and a shopping area.
It is a sister ship to MSC World Europa and MSC World America and will offer week-long Mediterranean cruises.
The ship will be able to hold up to 6,758 guests across 2,582 cabins and it has been divided into seven separate "districts" to help passengers find their way around more easily.
These districts include Family Aventura for families, the Zen Area for relaxation and spa time, the Aqua Deck with water slides and pools, Terraces for bars and lounges, the Galleria for shopping, the Promenade for entertainment and the MSC Yacht Club with exclusive areas for members.
MSC World Asia which is due to make her debut in December 2026 offers wide range of entertainment including theatre shows, a roller-skating rink, games, basketball courts and a LEGO play area for kids as well as an extreme ride called Cliffhanger that swings passengers 50 meter above the ocean for thrilling experience.
It also offers wide variety of dining and drinking options for food lovers.
The ship cost from £679 per person and depart from Marseille in France and Civitavecchia in Italy and bookings can be made on the MSC Cruises website.