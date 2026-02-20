News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports

The 'Friends' alum and the wellness guru initially spark relationship rumours in July last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Anistons romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports 

Jennifer Aniston's new relationship with Jim Curtis is already on the rocks! 

Six months before celebrating their one year of togetherness, the couple is facing arguments and how to  "repair" from the damage. 

In a recent conversation on the Ced with Intention podcast, Curtis acknowledged the trouble in their paradise and how the two cope when "things" flare up between them.

The wellness expert further explained the healthy dynamics they utilized when it comes to arguments and clashes.

"I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend. We have the opportunity to either be silent and be angry, or leave the house, or think about it and meditate on how to change it," the 50-year-old transformational guru shared.

He continued, "Or we can say, ‘Hey, this is what happened, I’m sorry,’ and do the repair. Because once you repair, and then it just happens five more times, no one trusts it." 

This update came a few days after a bombshell media report claimed that Jennifer Aniston, who began dating Jim Curtis in July last year, is currently arguing with her new beau due to her past relationship history. 

Insiders close to the Friends alum recently revealed that her boyfriend "feels" unsettled by the scale of her former marriage with Brad Pitt, which she officially ended in 2005.

Despite parting ways with the Fight Club star several years ago, Jennifer Aniston continues to struggle in her new relationship. 

As of now, neither the LolaVie founder nor Jim Curtis has responded to these ongoing reports.  

Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'
Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’
Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes at age of 53
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes at age of 53
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest

Popular News

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
2 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'

Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'
an hour ago
UK waste crime: Environment agency takes major step to tackle illegal dumping

UK waste crime: Environment agency takes major step to tackle illegal dumping

an hour ago