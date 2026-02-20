Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports 

Jennifer Aniston's new relationship with Jim Curtis is already on the rocks!
Six months before celebrating their one year of togetherness, the couple is facing arguments and how to "repair" from the damage.
In a recent conversation on the Ced with Intention podcast, Curtis acknowledged the trouble in their paradise and how the two cope when "things" flare up between them.
The wellness expert further explained the healthy dynamics they utilized when it comes to arguments and clashes.
"I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend. We have the opportunity to either be silent and be angry, or leave the house, or think about it and meditate on how to change it," the 50-year-old transformational guru shared.
He continued, "Or we can say, ‘Hey, this is what happened, I’m sorry,’ and do the repair. Because once you repair, and then it just happens five more times, no one trusts it."
This update came a few days after a bombshell media report claimed that Jennifer Aniston, who began dating Jim Curtis in July last year, is currently arguing with her new beau due to her past relationship history.
Insiders close to the Friends alum recently revealed that her boyfriend "feels" unsettled by the scale of her former marriage with Brad Pitt, which she officially ended in 2005.
Despite parting ways with the Fight Club star several years ago, Jennifer Aniston continues to struggle in her new relationship.
As of now, neither the LolaVie founder nor Jim Curtis has responded to these ongoing reports.