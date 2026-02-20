Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’

Millie Bobby Brown recently penned a heartfelt birthday note for herself as she tuned 22.
The Stranger Things actress took to Instagram on Friday, February 20, and uploaded a single-photo of the mommy-daughter duo sitting together on a sandy beach at sunset.
Brown captioned the post, “22. grateful for my husband and daughter.”
The Damsel star went on to continue, “for my family and friends. all of my animals. I am so blessed. thank you for the birthday wishes,” she added, signing, “ xoxo. (sic)”
For the unversed, Brown, shares a daughter, whose name has not been publicly revealed yet, with her husband Jake Bongiovi, son of famed singer Jon Bon Jovi.
The couple married in May 2024 wedding, and later welcomed their first child via adoption in the summer of 2025.
Moreover, the Electric State actress and her 23-year-old husband have already said that they plan to raise their daughter on their Georgia farm, that includes animals such as dogs, cats, sheep, goats, cows, and, donkeys.
On the professional front, Millie Bobby Brown will be next seen in Enola Holmes 3, an upcoming mystery film.
In the threequel, Brown will reprise her role as the title character, who is the teenage sister of the already-famous detective Sherlock Holmes.
Apart from the actress, the Netflix movie also stars Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter.