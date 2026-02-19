News
North West makes major move to secure her singing career

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, is moving forward with her music career, ahead of the launch of her fashion line

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has officially signed a deal with Gamma.

Run by former Apple executive Larry Jackson, the independent entertainment company's most prominent artists include Mariah Carey, Sexyy Red and Snoop Dogg.

As per Rolling Stone's sources, the 12-year-old has already begun recording sessions in a studio under the new partnership, highlighting her seriousness about her music career.

The company has also partnered with North's father, Kanye, for the release of his upcoming album Bully.

Besides North's laser-sharp focus on her music career, she does not attend a regular school and is currently being homeschooled.

The tween has been making her name in the music scene, as she dropped her latest track, Piercing on My Hand, in early February, through Gamma, with production from Ye and Will Frenchman.

Moreover, North is gearing up to launch her fashion line "NOR11" with the help of her mom Kim, who has filed three new trademarks for fashion and jewellery ventures.

The trademarks were for clothing and accessories items, including dresses, hats, watches, cosmetic cases, and handbags.

