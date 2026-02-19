News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be in top-secret talks for a Brit Awards appearance as it raises the tantalising possibility of a face-to-face moment with her famous ex.

As per The Sun, a source shared that the Opalite singer could be in line to make a very special surprise appearance at next week’s Brit Awards and there will be a possibility that she could come face-to-face with ex Harry Styles.

My music industry insider mentioned, “Taylor is hiding out in London at the moment and is scheduled to visit Manchester, which seems like she could be lined up for a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards.”

They added, “Taylor was handed the Global Icon Award at the ceremony back in 2021 and has a huge amount of respect for the Brits. She loves it.”

“Brits bosses are trying to keep everything under lock and key, but it feels too much like a coincidence that Taylor is secretly in the UK at the exact time of the Brits,” the tipster revealed.

The source also claimed, “The fact her team are all heading home the Monday after the ceremony is fishy. Manchester is an amazing city, but Taylor wouldn’t just be coming to look at the cathedral and the Etihad, would she?”

If Taylor Swift appears at the Brit Awards on 28 February at Manchester’s Co-op Live, it would boost the show, especially alongside Harry Styles.

The possible UK appearance comes as Swift remains a global powerhouse, recently named the world’s top-selling artist of 2025 by the IFPI.

Notably, the reports also suggested that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, may join her, potentially making this their first major red-carpet appearance as an engaged couple.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
John Travolta shares exciting personal milestone in new video on 72nd birthday
Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'The Bluff' to life
Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page fuel dating rumors ahead of film release
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make unexpected move amid $100M 'wedding contract'
Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement
Bad Bunny ready for next big role after successful Super Bowl halftime show
Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama
'Manhunter' villain star Tom Noonan breathes his last at age of 74
