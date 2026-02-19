Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?

News
  By Salima Bhutto
Hailey Bieber welcomed son named Jack Blues Bieber with Justin Bieber

  By Salima Bhutto

Hailey Bieber recently dropped hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 29-year-old model in a new interview with influencer Jake Shane during podcast, Therapuss.

Describing motherhood as “so fun”, Hailey said, “I always knew I wanted kids, I always wanted to be a mom.”

The businesswoman added, “And then when it happens, you never know what to expect and you don't know what it's going to be like.”

According to the beauty mogul, it’s honestly it's so much fun.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey also talked about expanding her family, admitting, “I definitely do want one more."

She added, "I'm not in a rush, but I definitely want one more. Maybe I'll have four more. Maybe I'll have three. I don't know, I really don't know. I'm just taking it one day at a time.”

Moreover, she also spoke about her 18-month-old son, revealing that he has begun talking.

"So he talks a lot about basketball," she said, adding, "He says basketball all the time."

Moreover, Hailey also revealed that her little one has just started saying please.

“He knew how to sign please for a really long time. So if I would say, hey, 'say please', he would go this, as please," she said.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who got married in 2018, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

