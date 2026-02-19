News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had an on-again, off-again relationship

The shocking reality of Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth’s relationship has come to light after the actor’s arrest.

For the unversed, the duo has a history of having an on-again, off-again relationship.

LaBeouf and Goth met via professional project in 2012 and later got married in 2016, in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

They filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

This does not end here as they were again spotted wearing wedding rings again in 2020, and even welcomed a daughter in 2022.

Now, as per sources by PEOPLE, LaBeouf and Goth have been separated since last year.

While labelling their relationship “complicated”, the source tattled, “Their relationship has always been complicated. They weren't getting along and had a lot of drama last year.”

The tipster tattled the Salvable actor moved from their home in Los Angeles to New Orleans, with the insiders assuring, "She loves him, but she also doesn't need him." 

"She's very independent," it shared, adding, "She has her own life, her own career, and her priority is their daughter."

Their separation news comes after LaBeouf’s series of arrests. For the unversed, he was charged with two counts of simple battery.

He is scheduled for a court hearing next month on March 19, 2026.

On professional front, Shia LaBeouf he was last seen in the documentary Slauson Rec, in 2025.

Mia Goth, on other hand, is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

