News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes at age of 53

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi's HBO series Euphoria season 3 will premiere in April this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordis on-screen dad in Euphoria, passes at age of 53
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes at age of 53 

As the third instalment of the highly-awaited television series, Euphoria, is just around the corner, the star cast received a major loss! 

The deceased actor, Eric Dane, who played the on-screen father of Jacob Elordi, has tragically died at the age of 53.

On Thursday, February 20, Variety reported that the popular American actor’s family confirmed his death in a heartbreaking statement, revealing the late artist was battling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2025. 

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world," they lamented.

They continued expressing their grief as they shed light on his painful journey with the chronic disease, as he became an advocate for his rare illness and raised awareness and research among his fans and the people.

"He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," they concluded their message by urging fans to respect their privacy in this difficult time.

Despite playing Cal Jacobs, the bisexual father of Jacob Elordi on HBO’s hit show Euphoria in 2019, he will reprise his challenging role again in season 3. 

The third instalment is slated to be released on HBO on Sunday, April 12, 2026.  

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
John Travolta shares exciting personal milestone in new video on 72nd birthday
John Travolta shares exciting personal milestone in new video on 72nd birthday
Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'The Bluff' to life
Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'The Bluff' to life
Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page fuel dating rumors ahead of film release
Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page fuel dating rumors ahead of film release

Popular News

Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries

Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
9 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
12 hours ago
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links

Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links
12 hours ago