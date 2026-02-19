'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer shows Cillian Murphy going around looking for his grown-up son, Duke Shelby, played by Barry Keoghan.
Tensions are at an all-time high in the latest trailer of the Peaky Blinders movie, which was dropped by Netflix on Thursday, February 19.
In the new video, Tommy Shelby's illegitimate son Duke is seen running the Peaky Blinders gang like "it's 1919 all over again," says Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle), as sequences of Barry terrorising the public play in the trailer.
Due to Duke's way of leading things and Tim Roth, who plays a British Fascist sympathiser and offers Duke a way to support Germany during the war, Tommy is forced to return to his old lifestyle and face his son.
In addition to Cillian and Sophie, Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy return as Shelby family allies Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong, respectively. The cast also includes newcomers Rebecca Ferguson and Jay Lycurgo.
Tom Harper, who directed several episodes of the original Peaky Blinders series, is behind the film.
The series ended in 2022 after six seasons and a sequel series was picked up for two seasons by Netflix and BBC, with Cillian Murphy executive producing. According to the plot description, it takes place after The Immortal Man events.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hit select theatres on March 6 and will be available on Netflix on March 20.
Watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer here: