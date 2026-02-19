News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension

Cillian Murphy has returned to the 'Peaky Blinders' universe, as he is forced to claim the war as his

  • By Hania Jamil
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer teases father-son tension
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer shows Cillian Murphy going around looking for his grown-up son, Duke Shelby, played by Barry Keoghan.

Tensions are at an all-time high in the latest trailer of the Peaky Blinders movie, which was dropped by Netflix on Thursday, February 19.

In the new video, Tommy Shelby's illegitimate son Duke is seen running the Peaky Blinders gang like "it's 1919 all over again," says Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle), as sequences of Barry terrorising the public play in the trailer.

Due to Duke's way of leading things and Tim Roth, who plays a British Fascist sympathiser and offers Duke a way to support Germany during the war, Tommy is forced to return to his old lifestyle and face his son.

In addition to Cillian and Sophie, Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy return as Shelby family allies Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong, respectively. The cast also includes newcomers Rebecca Ferguson and Jay Lycurgo.

Tom Harper, who directed several episodes of the original Peaky Blinders series, is behind the film.

The series ended in 2022 after six seasons and a sequel series was picked up for two seasons by Netflix and BBC, with Cillian Murphy executive producing. According to the plot description, it takes place after The Immortal Man events.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hit select theatres on March 6 and will be available on Netflix on March 20.

Watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer here:



North West makes major move to secure her singing career
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
John Travolta shares exciting personal milestone in new video on 72nd birthday
John Travolta shares exciting personal milestone in new video on 72nd birthday
Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'The Bluff' to life
Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'The Bluff' to life
Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page fuel dating rumors ahead of film release
Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page fuel dating rumors ahead of film release
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make unexpected move amid $100M 'wedding contract'
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make unexpected move amid $100M 'wedding contract'

Popular News

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
29 minutes ago
Why women experience unbearable pain during and after pregnancy?

Why women experience unbearable pain during and after pregnancy?
46 minutes ago
North West makes major move to secure her singing career

North West makes major move to secure her singing career
an hour ago