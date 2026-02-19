News
  • By Hania Jamil
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision

The 'Game of Thrones' stars are set to portray lovers in the forthcoming horror thriller movie, 'The Dreadful'

The Game of Thrones sibling duo, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, have reunited as lovers in The Dreadful, in a casting move that has widely been questioned among fans.

Sophie and Kit, who played siblings for nearly ten years in the hit series, faced challenges while filming intimate scenes for their upcoming film.

Previously, the duo have described the experience of kissing each other on screen as "quite strange".

Moreover, a behind-the-scenes clip showing Sophie gagging after a kissing scene has also highlighted the actors' discomfort.

Helmed by Natasha Kermani, The Dreadful is a gothic horror thriller that has garnered quite a bit of traction for reuniting Kit and Sophie, who played half-siblings Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

In the viral clip, the two actors locked lips when the cameras were rolling, but immediately after the director yelled "cut", they both playfully retched, with crew members laughing in the background.

Fans react to the 'Game of Thrones' siblings kissing on screen:

While the gag was done in a playful manner, the clip has once again prompted fans to question the choice of casting.

One user on X penned, "look at them even while kissing they have siblings vibe like literally. why cast them in this role? there are a lot of actors in this planet earth."

"Going from "sworn siblings" to "screen smooch" is peak Hollywood weirdness," another fan noted.

A third fan put forward a widely asked question, writing, "no one else was available for these roles?"

"Horribly casted. who's gonna watch actors we know as siblings KISS? might as well be courteney cox and david schwimmer," a fourth user chimed in.

Another fan noted, "there are way too many actors in hollywood for this two to end up in the same film as love interests."

About The Dreadful

The Dreadful is set in a mediaeval England-inspired setting, and the story revolves around Anne (Sophie Turner), a reclusive woman living with her mother in a secluded area plagued by fear and paranoia.

Their peaceful existence is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious man (Kit Harington), who brings hidden secrets, psychological tension, and imminent danger.

The Dreadful is scheduled to premiere in selected theatres on February 20.

