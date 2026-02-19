News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

The 'Paddington The Musical' star will grace the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday

  • By Hania Jamil
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards is set to receive a bit of a furry charm this weekend, as Paddington Bear, the star of the new West End show Paddington The Musical, is making a special guest appearance at the star-studded event.

Paddington Bear has been confirmed as one of the ceremony presenters and is set to present the award for best children's and family film.

While he will be the only four-pawed presenter at the event, other presenters include Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Karen Gillan, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.

Moreover, the ceremony will also see the first performance of Golden outside of the US by the fictional girl group Huntrix, featuring singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, from the hit Netflix animation, Kpop Demon Hunters.

The BAFTA Film Awards are set to take place on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, and the award show will be hosted by Alan Cumming.

