  • By Javeria Ahmed
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have been in a relationship since 2024

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams turned heads at Paul McCartney documentary screening ahead of his Beatles biopic role.

On Wednesday, The Gladiator II star and his girlfriend, the Close to You singer, made a rare public appearance at Paul McCartney's Amazon Prime Video documentary screening, Man On The Run, on Wednesday night.

For the outing, Paul cut a casual figure in a baseball cap and a long grey coat while Gracie, 26 rocked a cap and an oversized black blazer with a pink corsage on.

Notably, their appearance came as Paul is busy filming his role as McCartney in the upcoming The Beatles film.

He will join Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison in the upcoming four-part film series.

In a film, Paul is set to be recording his own vocals.

Speaking to GQ, he shared his role, “I've learned so much. It's really inspired a love.”

The star also confirmed about his own music, “I've always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way.”

To note, Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have been in a relationship since 2024 but largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight.  

