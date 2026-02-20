Meta set to discontinue Messenger’s standalone website by April 2026

In a surprising development, Meta has announced the discontinuation of its standalone Messenger website.
Much to the dismay of users, Meta announced that the website will become inaccessible from April 2026.
If users would want to share and receive messages on the web, they will be allowed to do so while logged into Facebook.
If you use Messenger without a Facebook account, then users will be allowed to continue their conversations on the Messenger mobile app.
For those concerned about their chat history, the platform allows them to restore it on any platform using the PIN they entered when they first created a backup on Messenger.
This significant move follows Meta’s shut down of Messenger's standalone desktop apps for Windows and Mac.
Initially, the update was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. Meta has mentioned users of the update through a pop-up message on the Messenger website and app.
Frustrated users have taken to several social media sites to express their concerns, with some stating they are not interested anymore to converse via Facebook website.