News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Meta set to discontinue Messenger’s standalone website by April 2026

This significant move follows Meta’s shut down of Messenger's standalone desktop apps for Windows and Mac

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Meta set to discontinue Messenger’s standalone website by April 2026
Meta set to discontinue Messenger’s standalone website by April 2026

In a surprising development, Meta has announced the discontinuation of its standalone Messenger website.

Much to the dismay of users, Meta announced that the website will become inaccessible from April 2026.

If users would want to share and receive messages on the web, they will be allowed to do so while logged into Facebook.

If you use Messenger without a Facebook account, then users will be allowed to continue their conversations on the Messenger mobile app.

For those concerned about their chat history, the platform allows them to restore it on any platform using the PIN they entered when they first created a backup on Messenger.

This significant move follows Meta’s shut down of Messenger's standalone desktop apps for Windows and Mac.

Initially, the update was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. Meta has mentioned users of the update through a pop-up message on the Messenger website and app.

Frustrated users have taken to several social media sites to express their concerns, with some stating they are not interested anymore to converse via Facebook website.

OpenAI and Anthropic’s CEOs show heated rivalry during AI summit
OpenAI and Anthropic’s CEOs show heated rivalry during AI summit
Ios 26.4 update: Apple to roll out THESE significant upgrades to your iPhone
Ios 26.4 update: Apple to roll out THESE significant upgrades to your iPhone
Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know
Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know
Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience
Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience
Apple announces ‘Special Experience Event’ in select countries on March 4
Apple announces ‘Special Experience Event’ in select countries on March 4
Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content
Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content
Solar eclipse 2026 'ring of fire' sets stage for Lunar New Year
Solar eclipse 2026 'ring of fire' sets stage for Lunar New Year
SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program
SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program
Solar eclipse 2026: First ‘ring of fire’ of years’ time, visibility, location
Solar eclipse 2026: First ‘ring of fire’ of years’ time, visibility, location
Is X down? Elon Musk's platform faces major outage worldwide
Is X down? Elon Musk's platform faces major outage worldwide
ByteDance vows to limit Seedance 2.0 after legal warning from Disney
ByteDance vows to limit Seedance 2.0 after legal warning from Disney
OpenAI nabs OpenClaw’s Peter Steinberger to lead next‑gen personal agents
OpenAI nabs OpenClaw’s Peter Steinberger to lead next‑gen personal agents

Popular News

Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property

Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property
24 minutes ago
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release

Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
2 hours ago
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move

Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
an hour ago