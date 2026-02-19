News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Ios 26.4 update: Apple to roll out THESE significant upgrades to your iPhone

Here are a few highlights of the iOS 26.4's new features to enhance your user experience

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple has introduced the first developer and public betas of iOS 26.4, teasing towards a bigger software update, with plethora of compelling features across apps, including Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Messages, and more.

Here are a few highlights of the iOS 26.4's new features:

Apple Podcasts app brings video podcasts

The Cupertino-based tech giant is set to bring the Apple Podcasts app, enabling users to easily switch between watching and listening to the episode at any moment.

Apple Music

The company is set to roll out a new Playlist Playground feature to create playlists with artificial intelligence (AI).

The app now also shows full-page artwork for albums and playlists. It also underscores forthcoming concerts near you.

Improved security

With iOS 26.4, Apple has now enabled Stolen Device Protection by default. A feature, which was previously opt-in, adds an extra layer of protection in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and knows the device’s passcode, with Face ID or Touch ID verification for sensitive actions.

Camera app

Apple has integrated a new Audio Zoom setting in the Camera app. Once the setting is turned on, recorded audio is primarily focused on the subject after zooming in the camera.

CarPlay update

While the functionality is not live in the first beta, iOS 26.4 will expectedly enable videos to be streamed on CarPlay while a supported vehicle is parked.

