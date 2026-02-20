News
YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs

YouTube continues to release more AI-powered features, like a comments summarizer that assists viewers catch up on video discussions

YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs

In an effort to push the boundaries of AI towards excellence, YouTube has expanded its conversational AI tool to smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices.

Previously, the experimental feature was only restricted to some handsets and the web, now brings conversation AI directly to the largest screen in the home, enabling users to ask questions regarding content while staying in the video.

This feature is currently accessible to select users over the age of 18, and supports different languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean.

Initially, YouTube’s conversational AI tool was launched in 2024, assisting viewers explore content briefly.

Later on, the Alphabet-owned YouTube announced its broader expansion to TV, aiming to increase its access to more Americans than ever before.

Moreover, other companies are also launching significant updates with their conversational AI technologies.

YouTube's rival Amazon also launched Alexa+ on Fire TV devices, allowing users to interact naturally and ask Alexa+ for tailored content recommendations.

Alongside this update, YouTube continues to release a range of AI-powered features, like a comments summarizer that assists viewers catch up on video discussions.

Last week, YouTube introduced a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro. 

