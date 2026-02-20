Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea to Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew arrest

Sarah Ferguson - who is completely off the public eye since October of 2025 has made an emotional request to her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
The former Duchess of York shares two daughters with her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - who was arrested on Thursday, February 19 from his current residence in Sandringham.
Andrew was detained over the suspicion of misconduct in public office as UK's trade envoy, was released 11 hours following his arrest by Thames Valley police.
Fergie's whereabouts during the entire fiasco remained uncleared with sources suggesting that she is believed to be in United Arab Emirates these days.
Despite being away from the limelight - she also found herself at the centre of horrible controversy when explosive new emails in Epstein files exposed her questionable bond with the late financier last month.
The children's author is now heavily relying on her married daughters not only for her financial needs, but also for the "damage control" amid Epstein controversy.
"She’s desperate for cash and is imploring Beatrice and Eugenie to help perform damage control with various people within the Firm [the nickname for the royal family] and within their wider social circle," an insider told an American outlet.
They continued, "It’s so unfair that she would ask this of them but she’s in survival mode and desperate, so she’s not thinking of anyone but herself."
"She’s convinced if she has enough money she can buy her way back into society. She’s mapping out this whole strategy; from the PR firm she wants to hire to the potential benefactors she wants to try and go after. She’s rabid about this, she won’t go down without a fight," they added.
Until being evicted from the Royal Lodge, Sarah Ferguson was living in the 30-room mansion with the former Duke of York.
Andrew lost all his royal titles, styles and honours in October last year amid the investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.