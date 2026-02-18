Apple announces ‘Special Experience Event’ in select countries on March 4

Apple announced a “Special Apple Experience” event in New York, London, and Shanghai, hinting at a departure from its traditional keynote format and fuelling launch expectations of advanced product.
The highly-anticipated event will commence on March 4 at 9:00am ET.
Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant has only invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities. However, further details regarding the event remain under wraps.
The invitation entails a 3D Apple logo design composed of yellow, green, and blue discs.
What to expect from ‘Special Apple Experience’?
According to a few credible analysts, Apple is likely to unveil a range of products, including the lower-cost iPhone model iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro with the high-end M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, eighth-generation, iPad Air, 12th-generation iPad, and more.
Additionally, Apple may introduce a refreshed Studio Display and an all-new low-cost MacBook equipped with the A18 chip, along with a new Apple TV and HomePod mini.
Beyond hardware, the forthcoming event is likely to display the first beta of iOS 26.4. The update is expected to consist of a revamped Siri, which has been continuously seeing setbacks.
This "Apple Experience" could involve the company’s announcement of some of these products, offering an opportunity for the media to get hands-on with the new devices worldwide.
For the anticipated viewers, the launch may be livestreamed on the Apple TV app and YouTube, though the company has yet to confirm it.