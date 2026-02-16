News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sci-Tech

ByteDance vows to limit Seedance 2.0 after legal warning from Disney

  • By Bushra Saleem
ByteDance, the Chinese technology company behind TikTok, has said it will restrain its AI video-making tool, after threats of legal action from Disney and a backlash from other media businesses.

According to The Guardian, the AI video generator Seedance 2.0, released last week, has spooked Hollywood as users create realistic clips of movie stars and superheroes with just a short text prompt.

Several big Hollywood studios have accused the tool of copyright infringement.

On Friday, Walt Disney reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance which accused it of supplying Seedance with a “pirated library” of the studio’s characters, including those from Marvel and Star Wars, according to the US news outlet Axios.

Disney’s lawyers claimed that ByteDance committed a “virtual smash-and-grab” of their intellectual property, as per BBC.

However, the TikTok owner told the BBC it “respects intellectual property rights and we have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0.”

A spokesperson for the company told the broadcaster it was “taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorised use of intellectual property and likeness by users”, but declined to provide further details on its plans.

Seedance can generate videos based on just a few lines of text. Last week, Rhett Reese, the co-writer of Deadpool & Wolverine, Zombieland and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, said “it’s likely over for us” after watching a widely disseminated AI-generated clip featuring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting.

He added, “In next to no time, one person is going to be able to sit at a computer and create a movie indistinguishable from what Hollywood now releases. True, if that person is no good, it will suck. But if that person possesses Christopher Nolan’s talent and taste (and someone like that will rapidly come along), it will be tremendous.”

The first iteration of Seedance launched in June last year.

The Motion Picture Association, the Hollywood trade association that represents studios such as Paramount, Warner Bros and Netflix, accused ByteDance of “unauthorised use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale”.

Meanwhile, the actors’ union Sag-Aftra has accused Seedance of “blatant infringement.”

