Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content 

In a major tweak, Snapchat launched creator subscriptions with select people across the US.
As per the company, users will be able to buy subscriptions to creators, including Harry Jowsey, Jeremiah Brown, and Skai Jackson.
With this significant update, users can unlock exclusive content while creating monetization opportunities for creators.
Creators can set their own monthly prices for subscriptions within the app, while the platform will continue to recommend different tiers to them.
Subscriptions will unlock subscriber-only content, priority replies to a creator’s public Stories, and ad-free consumption for that creator’s Stories.
This marks the launch of a new way for creators to earn more money besides the existing programs.
The company stated, “Expanding on existing monetization offerings like the Unified Monetization Program and the Snap Star Collab Studio, Creator Subscriptions introduce a premium layer of connection directly into how Snapchatters already engage with creators across Stories, Chat, and replies.”
It is important to note that Snapchat has seen a massive rise in daily active users in Q4 2025 results, reaching to 946 million daily active users after the release of Spotify Wrapped 2025.
Furthermore, Snapchat has broader expansion plans for Snap Stars in Canada, UK, and France in the near future.
In bid to outdo rivals, Meta also enabled creators to provide subscriptions on its social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook that offers users access to exclusive content and badges.