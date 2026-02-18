News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience

The major update will be accessible for testers starting this week as part of betas for iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience
Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience

In a bid to outdo streaming giants such as YouTube and Spotify, Apple Podcast has received an improved upgrade that will allow users to switch between watching and listening to shows in the Apple Podcasts app.

With this update, the app will start using the company’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) video technology, enabling users to switch to a horizontal variant of the podcast and download videos even in offline mode, when the internet is not working.

The move comes as video podcasting continues to garner significant attention worldwide.

The updated video podcast experience will enable Apple to compete with the likes of Spotify, Netflix, and even YouTube.

In 2025, YouTube announced that it has successfully become a family of one billion monthly viewers of podcast content.

Meanwhile, the Swedish-music streaming giant stated that it has reached half a million video podcasts, of which nearly 400 million users have already watched it.

With this upgrade, the Cupertino-based tech giant aims to keep theitr viewers adhered to its app, instead of turning to it's rivals to watch their favourite podcasts.

Apple’s senior vice president of Services, Eddy Cue, “Twenty years ago, Apple helped make podcasting mainstream by adding podcasts to iTunes, and more than a decade ago, we introduced the dedicated Apple Podcasts app.”

“Today marks a defining milestone in that journey. By bringing a category-leading video experience to Apple Podcasts, we’re putting creators in full control of their content and how they build their businesses, while making it easier than ever for audiences to listen to or watch podcasts,” Eddy added.

Apple announces ‘Special Experience Event’ in select countries on March 4
Apple announces ‘Special Experience Event’ in select countries on March 4
Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content
Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content
Solar eclipse 2026 'ring of fire' sets stage for Lunar New Year
Solar eclipse 2026 'ring of fire' sets stage for Lunar New Year
SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program
SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program
Solar eclipse 2026: First ‘ring of fire’ of years’ time, visibility, location
Solar eclipse 2026: First ‘ring of fire’ of years’ time, visibility, location
Is X down? Elon Musk's platform faces major outage worldwide
Is X down? Elon Musk's platform faces major outage worldwide
ByteDance vows to limit Seedance 2.0 after legal warning from Disney
ByteDance vows to limit Seedance 2.0 after legal warning from Disney
OpenAI nabs OpenClaw’s Peter Steinberger to lead next‑gen personal agents
OpenAI nabs OpenClaw’s Peter Steinberger to lead next‑gen personal agents
ByteDance releases Doubao 2.0 model in bid to outdo competitors
ByteDance releases Doubao 2.0 model in bid to outdo competitors
WhatsApp to bring status update to top app bar: Report
WhatsApp to bring status update to top app bar: Report
Google announces significant update to Now Playing: Details inside
Google announces significant update to Now Playing: Details inside
NASA confirms arrival of new astronauts at International Space Station
NASA confirms arrival of new astronauts at International Space Station

Popular News

Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
16 seconds ago
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
57 minutes ago
Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience

Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience
52 minutes ago