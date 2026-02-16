Is X down? Elon Musk's platform faces major outage worldwide 

Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) experienced a major outage on Monday, February 16, affecting tens of thousands of users around the world.
There were more than 40,000 reports of issues with X as of 8:24 am ET (1324 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages based on user feedback.
However, these numbers might not be completely accurate as they rely on users' submitted reports.
Users from all over the world including United States and United Kingdom reported that their feeds weren't updating, showing the message "posts aren't loading right now," while some had trouble logging in.
Both the social media platform’s app and web versions appeared affected by the issue.
On the other hand, according to the official status page for X's developer platform, all systems were working normally as of 9:15 am EST, despite the reports.
More than 132 million users access the social media platform on a daily basis.
This follows two previous disruptions on January 13 and January 16 which caused problems for thousands of users worldwide.