Discover world's wettest town where it rains almost all year

Did you know about the world's wettest town where the rain never barely stops?
Yes! you heard it right. Mawsynram, located in the Khasi Hills of India's far east, holds the title of the world's wettest place.
Surrounded by lush green landscapes, this small town experiences nearly constant and intense rainfall throughout the year, as per ExpressUK.
Mawsynram receives about 11,873 mm of rain each year, which is almost 11 times the 1,109mm that rainy Glasgow gets annually.
People from around the world, including the United States and Britain, visit the town to experience life in the world's wettest place.
In Mawsynram, rain behaves differently than in most places as it can keep pouring continuously for days.
On a single day in June, Mawsynram experienced 1,003 mm of rain which is twice the total annual rainfall of London.
Locals explained that during heavy rain, it is impossible to go outside.
When the monsoon rains hit, landslides and floods create real dangers to life.
While power outages and overwhelmed water systems are common in the area.
What is the reason for the extreme rainfall?
Mawsynram gets extremely high rainfall because it sits 1,400m above the sea level, giving it a highland climate and during the monsoon, warm and humid air from the Bay of Bengal rises and hits the Khasi Hills which block the airflow and cause heavy rain.